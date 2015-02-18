These 10 Podcasts May Just Get You to Stop Listening to Music

February 18, 2015 5 min read

I used to listen to a lot of music, during my morning commute to work, again on the return home and at other times throughout the day. There is nothing wrong with listening to music, but it wasn’t helping me to become a better business owner. I wasn’t more productive and I wasn’t gaining any knowledge by listening to music for hours each day.

One evening I downloaded a podcast that was very appealing to me and instead of my regular music on my journey to the office, I played the podcast. I haven’t turned back since that morning and podcasts have largely replaced my music. Those hours each day that used to be occupied with music is now a time for learning and self development. It has had a tremendous impact on me -- so much so, in fact, that I encourage everyone to try replacing his or her music with podcasts.

Here are some that I listen to regularly, and should give you 10 reasons to switch the music off and podcasts on.

1. Smart Passive Income With Pat Flynn

With over 11 million downloads, Pat Flynn’s podcast talks about all aspects of online business, from blogging to automation, all designed to help create passive income streams. Flynn was laid off in 2008 and instead of getting another 9 to 5 job he decided he was going to work for himself from home. His transparent approach is well received by industry professionals to completely new entrepreneurs alike.

2. Startups for the Rest of Us

This is a podcast aimed at entrepreneurs, designers and developers that are interested in creating and launching their own products. Rob Walling and Mike Taber, who have a combined 20 plus years of experience as successful software entrepreneurs, have more than 200 episodes packed full of insight and advice. There are literally episode topics for every entrepreneur -- from how to manage to-do lists, to how to launch a seven-figure software-as-a-service (SaaS) app, even an interview with me!

3. The Tim Ferriss Show

Tim Ferriss is a name familiar with the majority of entrepreneurs. He is the author of The 4-Hour Workweek, a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and BusinessWeek bestseller, and a must-read for anyone starting a business. His podcast, The Tim Ferriss Show, is the top business podcast on iTunes and often features some high profile guests. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently discussed psychological warfare and Tony Robbins talked about mastering money as well as morning routines.

4. Entrepreneur on Fire

There is no shortage of podcast content here, as Entrepreneur on Fire’s host and founder, John Lee Dumas, interviews inspiring and successful entrepreneurs seven days a week. The podcasts are designed to highlight the failures and lessons learned as well as successes achieved by each guest. These types of real-life examples provide great motivation and also help entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes that others have made.

5. This Week in Startups

This is a podcast that has both video and audio formats. Its library is composed of over 560 episodes that feature some of the most notable and successful startup founders. This is a great podcast for business owners to gain additional growth and strategic ideas, as well as for people just getting ready to start their own business. This is a very entertaining podcast, featuring breaking Silicon Valley news and the most interesting stories from online businesses.

6. The New Business Podcast

Chris Ducker started this podcast as a way to help entrepreneurs better understand the "new business" mentality, as he describes it. Running a business today requires a much different approach than it did just a few years ago, and The New Business Podcast discusses tips, tools and tactics to successfully run a business in today’s market.

7. Internet Business Mastery

Jeremy Frandsen and Jason Van Orden left regular jobs to pursue online businesses and create seven-figure incomes. Both are advocates of taking passions and developing them into profitable online businesses. With more than 260 podcasts so far, their episodes cover everything an online entrepreneur needs to be successful, from creating and selling you first digital product to explaining the best ways to self-fund an online business.

8. The Fizzle Show

The Fizzle Show is a popular podcast that is rapidly approaching its 100th episode and targets creative entrepreneurs interested in making money online by creating businesses around their personal interests. A new episode is released every Friday and the shows feature a creative and fun energy, with topics designed to help grow an online business without suffering from burnout.

9. Amy Porterfield

Amy Porterfield is one of the most sought-after social media experts, as well as co-author of Facebook Marketing All-In-One for Dummies. After a stint working for Tony Robbins, she knew it was her time to start a business helping entrepreneurs develop winning social media strategies to elevate their online exposure. Her weekly podcast focuses heavily on email list building through social media and how to market to your list the correct way.

10. Eventual Millionaire

Imagine a podcast that featured interviews with millionaires that were willing to share their experiences and offer advice to their fellow entrepreneurs. Well, Eventual Millionaire is a weekly podcast that delivers exactly that. Entrepreneurs can tune in to hear their stories and receive advice to use for growing their own businesses. This podcast showcases not only the highs and successes, but the fears and failures that are experienced as well -- proving that even the most successful millionaires experience the same ups and downs as all entrepreneurs do.

Are there any other podcasts that you would recommend? Share your favorites in the comment section below.

