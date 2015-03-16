You Can't Win Alone: 5 Tips on Building a Stellar Team

March 16, 2015 2 min read

Achieving success in business requires the support of mentors, cheerleaders, coaches and partners. Professionals may hit a few targets with a selfish “I’ve-got-this-myself” approach, but it’s only likely to occur in lucky spurts.

A lifetime of victories, however, is rooted in the inspirational backing of a team. To find yourself with dependable backers, you must be willing to return the favor, remain humble and share your success.

Here are five quick tips to keep in mind as you look to build a winning team.

1. Treat people right.

You learned it in kindergarten -- treat others how you want to be treated. When you go out of your way to help others, you can usually expect the same in return. Not to mention it feels great knowing you’ve contributed to someone else’s success.

2. Shun arrogance.

Arrogance is unattractive no matter what your achievements. If you present yourself as though you’re already the best, how could anyone, including your supporters, ever help you? A humble professional, however, never lacks support, new opportunities and promising chances.

3. Have a motive greater than yourself.

If you treat others with respect and avoid the pitfalls of arrogance, you will likely gain support -- but why stop there? If your motivation isn’t simply personal gain but achieving success for a larger, greater good, support can grow into fanaticism. In this beautiful way, fans will rally for the larger purpose, inspiring and uplifting all involved.

4. Give credit where credit is due.

If you surround yourself with the right people, they’ll take pleasure in helping you. In return, show your appreciation by helping others. Thank employees, staff and colleagues publicly, privately and often for their important contributions.

5. Collaborate.

A great team beats a great individual any day. When you surround yourself with other like-minded folks with a winning mind set, you benefit from fresh ideas, profound insight and good energy.

