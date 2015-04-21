7 Areas of My Life That I Outsource So I Can Focus on Business

April 21, 2015 4 min read

When it comes to focusing on clients and providing each person I partner with the time they deserve, I have found there is nothing better than to outsource. I outsource in an effort to make better use of the time I do have and to put myself in the best position possible to do my best work possible.

Here are seven outsourcing opportunities that are worth the extra effort and money:

1. Private chef

A private chef is something I am very fortunate to be able to afford. It may seem like a luxury, but it is something that I truly believe helps me to be the best business man I can be.

It is so important to put the right fuel in your body and to keep yourself healthy. Unfortunately, many of us are too busy to take the time to eat right and feed ourselves the healthy food we deserve. With someone to help me stay on track, I have kept myself healthy and filled with natural energy.

2. Trainer

Along with eating right, having a trainer to help me stay fit has been a huge help. As many entrepreneurs know, the demanding life of a busy professional can make it seem impossible to take care of yourself. Working out regularly, even when I’m tired, keeps me healthy, gives me a natural source of real energy and it helps me to relieve built up stresses and frustration. I am able to take on demanding days in the way I do because I dedicate so much time to keeping my body fit.

3. Assistant

My assistant is there to help me with so many tasks that normally would eat up my day in a very unproductive manner. By having an assistant to cover certain things for me, including chores, filtering through emails and paying bills, I am able to clear my mind and clear my workspace and focus better on the more important client-centered tasks at hand.

4. Travel agent

I travel a lot, as many entrepreneurs do. I used to spend a lot of time researching and booking every part of my trip. It takes a long time to do this, and it actually ended up causing me a great deal of stress when determining all of the logistics. I now use a service to do all of this for me. It can figure out the details and make sure everything is booked. It makes travel seamless during my trip and requires no hair-pulling when it comes to the booking process.

5. Stock research

This is something that I outsource, but I don’t have to hire anyone to do. This is a great way for those with a limited budget to get some help and save themselves some extra time. I subscribe to countless chat rooms and newsletters as a way to get ideas from outside sources to determine which stocks are hot. It's a great way to stay on top of my game, without having to do all of the legwork myself.

6. Accountant

My accountant is very important to me. I run virtually every expense by my accountant. He managed my taxes, my charitable foundation, everything. It saves me so much time, keeps me on track and I know my money is being managed properly.

7. Lawyer

Every single contract goes through my lawyer, no matter what the situation may be, and I mean everything. I even handed him the contract for my wedding planner before signing. He takes the time to read all of the fine print and makes sure I’m not signing anything that could haunt me later on.

Having this team behind me in all of my efforts has helped me better manage my time and to become a better resource for my clients. I do these things so I can be my best version and focus more on business. Learning when and where to outsource my time was a long lesson to learn, but one that today I can say greatly contributes to my success.

