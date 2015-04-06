My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Issues

Consumers Withdraw Lawsuit Against Google Over Android App Limits

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Consumers Withdraw Lawsuit Against Google Over Android App Limits
Image credit: REUTERS | Jason Lee
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Plaintiffs in an antitrust lawsuit against Google Inc on Friday withdrew their case accusing the search engine company of harming smartphone buyers by forcing handset makers using Android operating system to make Google's own applications the default option.

The class action lawsuit, filed by two smartphone customers in May 2014, was dismissed on Feb. 20 by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California.

The lawsuit argued that Google requires Android handset manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd favor Google's apps such as YouTube and restrict competing apps like Microsoft Corp's Bing search.

This illegally drives smartphone prices higher as rivals cannot compete for the "prime screen real estate" that Google's own apps enjoy, Gary Feitelson and Daniel McKee had alleged.

But Freeman said in February that the consumers had failed to show that higher prices stemmed from Google illegally forcing restrictive contracts on handset makers.

The plaintiffs were told to amend their claims.

Google said on Friday that Android handsets could be used without Google, an argument it had presented in its court filings.

"Since Android's introduction, greater competition in smartphones has given consumers more choices at lower prices," Google spokesman Aaron Stein said in an email to Reuters.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Google also faces antitrust issues in Europe.

The European Parliament in November urged antitrust authorities to break up Google and called on the European Commission to consider proposals to unbundle search engines from other commercial services.

The case is Feitelson et al v. Google Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-02007.

(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

Is Drug Testing Employees Required in Legal States?

Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?