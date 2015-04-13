My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud
Image credit: REUTERS | Eduardo Munoz
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Grab some popcorn: Two of the business world’s most brutally outspoken figureheads have thrown down in an epic social media face-off.

On one side is real estate scion Donald Trump, who is no stranger to Twitter feuds. In the past, Trump has called Mark Cuban “dopey,” blasted Cher’s “massive plastic surgeries” and dubbed Rosie O’Donnell “a true loser.” On the other is T-Mobile’s candid CEO John Legere, who has infamously referred to competitors AT&T and Verizon as “high and mighty duopolists that are raping you for every penny that you have.”

It all started when Legere, who was staying at a Trump hotel in New York City, complained about a street drummer making noise outside of his room, and hotel staffers asked the drummer to move. Trump took the incident as an opportunity to fire off this incendiary dig:

Related: Build Your Brand by Cultivating Controversy

Whereupon Legere promptly checked out of Trump International. “Now I don't have to watch TV with the first nine channels being the Trump family saying how wonderful they are,” he tweeted.

Since the fight first erupted on Saturday, both Legere and Trump have inundated their timelines with retweets from supporters. Trump, who has more than twice as many followers as Legere, took the opportunity to plug an ostensive presidential bid in 2016, and mostly stuck to digs about T-Mobile’s poor service. Legere, on the other hand, was much more personally vicious, retweeting insults about Trump’s hair, bankruptcies, hotel closures, sons and his brash temper.

The dust has mostly settled for now. 

Related: T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Need to Establish Trust With Your Audience? Leverage Social Proof.

Social Media

How to Make Your Social Media Channels More Accessible to Everyone

Social Media

Can Social Media Have Negative Effects on the Brain?