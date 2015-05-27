After More Than a Year of Hurtful Headlines, McDonald's to Stop Reporting Monthly Sales

May 27, 2015 2 min read

After months of reporting declining sales, McDonald's has decided to simply keep its mouth shut.

Starting July 1, the fast-food chain will no long report sales on a monthly basis. The move is part of the company's plan to focus "activities and conversations" on longer-term actions.

"Disclosing comparable sales as part of our quarterly reporting is consistent with nearly all retailers and will provide a greater understanding of McDonald’s sales results in the context of the Company’s overall financial performance…and it will align with the our longer-term view of building shareholder value," CEO Steve Easterbrook said at the Sanford Bernstein analysts conference on Wednesday when the plan was announced.

McDonald's global same-stores sales have been in decline for 11 straight months. In the company's last reported month, April, global same-store sales decreased 0.6 percent, while U.S. same-store sales fell 2.3 percent.

While McDonald's reasoning for going into stealth mode seems a bit sketchy, it is far from the only company to only report sales on a quarterly basis. Chipotle and Starbucks, two of investors' favorite chains, also only report sales every quarter.

