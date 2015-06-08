My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chipotle

Chipotle Extends Benefits to All Employees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chipotle Extends Benefits to All Employees
Image credit: Monica Dipres
Reporter
2 min read

Chipotle is putting its money where its mouth is on the topic of employee support.

The burrito chain is expanding benefits including full tuition reimbursements, sick pay and paid vacations to all employees starting July 1, reports Nation's Restaurant News. These benefits, formerly reserved for salaried employees, will now affect hourly and entry-level workers.

Chipotle has long emphasized the importance of its "people culture" in its business model. The chain asserts that, because it has no franchises, it is easier for employees to move up in the company. Providing entry-level employees tuition reimbursements and other benefits of salaried employees could help drive this point home, and keep more young employees in the business for longer periods of time.

Related: Chipotle Is Testing a New Menu Item

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other restaurant chains that are building on benefits for hourly employees include Starbucks, which expanded its tuition reimbursement program from two years to four years in April, and McDonald's, which expanded its education program and vacation policy in April.

As activists fight for a higher minimum wage, quick service chains have come under fire for mistreating employees. While Chipotle has escaped the scrutiny of some fast-food chains, such as McDonald's, the burrito chain also has its fair share of angry employees. Currently, there are nine lawsuits in six states that allege Chipotle ripped off employees by forcing them to work off the clock and withholding overtime pay. Even though Chipotle has built a reputation as a sustainable, employee-friendly place, it pays for the chain to make sure employees are being treated fairly – especially as fast-food companies begin investing in similar benefits.

Related: 6 Major Restaurants That Are Getting Rid of Artificial Ingredients

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chipotle

Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

Chipotle

Chipotle Founder Ells Takes Over as Sole CEO at Burrito Chain

Chipotle

People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys