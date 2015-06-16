11 Killer Free Tools to Launch and Build Your Startup

Use all of the resources you can find to your advantage.

June 16, 2015 3 min read

Yeah, we’ve all heard of the $100 startup, but free is way better, right?

Building startups can be hard. They’re worth it, but definitely not easy, although starting can be simpler than people make it.

There has never been a better time to start a company. Mobile proliferation has led to a world that is always connected. Moore’s Law is in full effect with computing faster and cheaper than ever before. There are endless free and useful products online that can help you launch and build your startup.

This is a very short list, as there are thousands of products and tools out there for startups, but here are some I’ve found to be useful.

1. Startup Stash

A curated directory of resources and tools to help you build your startup. This is a good starting point.

2. Due

This versatile free tool helps track your time on projects for billing and productivity as well as offers invoicing templates for domestic and international clients, recurring invoices, automated payment reminders and acknowledgments, reports, client and project database, digital wallet, domestic and global credit card processing and more.

3. Shake

Here you can find free legal agreements. You can create, sign and send legally binding agreements in seconds. It's effective and simple to use.

4. The Name App

A free name generator. Search for domains and social profiles for your startup. Helpful when first starting and trying to come up with a strong web presence.

5. Content Idea Generator

This helps you figure out content ideas. I love this tool to help get my creativity flowing. Check it out.

6. Pablo by Buffer

Design engaging images for your social media posts for free. It's super quick and easy to use.

7. Stock Snap.io

Go here for free beautiful stock photos. I use them when building websites.

8. Freebbble

This site features more than 1,000 high quality designs made by Dribbble users. Most are editable and can be used for web or mobile. Such an awesome collection.

9. Type Form

There's a free plan for creating surveys, forms, payment forms, etc. It's an awesome way to display font on the web and mobile (Hiten Shah turned me onto this).

10. SumoMe

Everyone uses SumoMe now to grow traffic. It's great for building lists, heat maps, popup email boxes, etc. Thanks Noah.

11. Awesome Screenshot

This sites makes screenshots simple and it allows you to mark up the images as well. The site says it's "the easiest way to communicate with images."

Bonus: Great F**king Startup Advice

Everyone needs some strongly worded advice from time to time.

Like I said, there are thousands of free products and tools to help us start and build our startups. Do you have any other recommendations? Tweet me @andrewmedal or add your favorites in the comments section below.

