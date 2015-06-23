My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Martha Stewart

6 Ways Martha Stewart Is Staying Relevant

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Ways Martha Stewart Is Staying Relevant
Image credit: REUTERS | Stringer
Reporter
5 min read

Martha Stewart is no millennial, but she knows more about drones than do most 20-year-olds in America.

The celebrated entrepreneur, who has served everything from pancakes to prison time in her years as America's domestic diva, has always found a way to remain relevant – and that's expected to continue even as the media empire she founded changes hands. Once valued at $1.8 billion, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia was just sold to Sequential Brands Group for $353 million. Revenue has been falling for more than a decade, with the company reporting annual losses every year except one (2007) since 2003. As non-executive chairman and chief creative officer, Stewart called the deal "a transformational merger," in a statement that promised a future of growth and expansion for the company.

While her brand struggles, Stewart's power is far from depleted. The business mogul has been making active efforts to maintain her relevance in an increasingly tech-savvy and connected world of lifestyle media.

Here are six smart, unique and occasionally bizarre ways Martha Stewart is trying to stay relevant in 2015.

Related: Martha Stewart and Jack Ma Powwow About Global Domination

1. Flying drones.

Since Stewart received her first drone as a birthday present two years ago, she has become a vocal supporter of the robots. Stewart uses drones primarily to take aerial photos of her farm, posting the photos on her blog. Sometimes, she says, she also gets some photos of Ralph Lauren's yard – but don't tell Ralph Lauren.

2. Working on her Twitter game.

At a time when many celebrities' Twitter accounts are clearly managed – or at least guided – by PR professionals, Stewart's tweets, riddled with misspellings and unappetizing food photos, are surprisingly genuine.

She takes photos with other celebrities:

Promotes her blog:

And, hangs out with animals:

3. Dabbling in 3-D printing.

Last November, Stewart announced in an essay for CNN that she loved 3-D printers and that Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia planned to use the tech to prototype future product designs. According to Stewart, 3-D printers allow for the merging of time-honored, artisan crafts and new, cutting-edge technology. Soon after, MakerBot launched an exclusive partnership with the company, jointly developing and selling 3-D printed designs for coasters, napkin rings and place card holders.

Related: Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized

 4. Roasting Justin Bieber.

In March, Stewart joined a cast of characters including Shaquille O'Neal, Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg to roast Justin Bieber in a special for Comedy Central. After ribbing Bieber and the other performers, she had a final piece of advice for the young pop star. She advised Bieber to find a girl who mixes fun and business, a "playa in the boardroom and a freak in the bedroom." In other words, she said, Justin should just call Stewart herself.

5. Conducting a Reddit AMA. 

With celebrities from President Barack Obama to Elon Musk participating in Reddit AMAs, it should come as no surprise that Stewart made herself a Reddit username for an AMA in February 2014. In addition to dishing out advice on food and hosting, Martha also decided to spill on a few offbeat topics.

On sex:

Do you have any good sex tips?

Always take a bath before and after.

Do it DURING a bath. Kills two birds with one stone.

That's good too, and don't forget to brush your teeth.

On prison:

I know it's a bit of a touchy subject, but what was your favorite prison food? No disrespect, I honestly am curious about this.

There was nothing remarkable about the food at all.

And, on Snoop Dogg:

What's it like being friends with Snoop Dogg?

I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg.

6. Applauding Kim Kardashian.

There is nothing more stereotypically millennial than having strong opinions about Kim Kardashian. Stewart came out as staunchly pro-Kardashian when she penned the reality star's bio for the TIME 100 list.

"Despite the flamboyance, the self-aggrandizement and the self-promotion (Kim set out to break the Internet by baring her bum in an extraordinary photograph), Kim comes across as an enviable big sister in a clan where everyone seems to love one another," wrote Stewart. Stewart may be skeptical of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively trying to get into the lifestyle media game, but Kardashian's uniquely 21st century approach to fame has her stamp of approval. 

Related: Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart: These Are the Ingredients That Yield Business Success

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Has Now Entered the Meal-Delivery Space

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized