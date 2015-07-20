Vacations

5 Reasons Why Your Team Needs You to Take a Vacation

Contributor
Chief Operating Officer of N2 Publishing
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your workday begins and ends without seeing natural daylight, or if you count a company conference as a vacation, a break from the action might be just what the doctor ordered. A well-timed trip can do wonders for mental fitness – something you’ll be sure to benefit from for months after your return.

1. Your batteries could use a recharge.

Breaks are necessary to decompress and recuperate, especially if you’ve been burning the midnight oil. A vacation is a chance to rest the body and charge the mind. Do so by engaging in activities you thoroughly enjoy so your mind won’t drift to business.

2. Set the right example.

When the boss never takes a vacation, it can be perceived as admirable by employees. They may assume a lack of break equals a strong commitment to the team, or that the boss doesn’t view vacations as necessary or doable. As a leader, I want my team to have a balanced life. In the long-term, it’s critical for their sustained personal happiness and job performance -- and for mine, too.

3. Have something to look forward to.

It’s smart to break things up into bite-sized pieces, including time. A few days of relaxation circled on the calendar can be the source of motivation to push past a challenging time or the impetus to complete a major project.

4. Travel stimulates the mind.

A surefire recipe for inspiration is to visit interesting places, meet new people and immerse in diverse cultures. Placing some physical distance between you and the office is often the different perspective you need to jump-start your next great idea.

5. Your staff needs it.

Hopefully your staff isn’t begging for a vacation from you, but they might be looking forward to the opportunity to broaden their experience. For the vacation to truly pay the dividends mentioned here, one needs to completely unplug from emails, voicemail and conference calls, barring emergencies. This separation will force your staff to step up, which is great for their professional growth and development.

