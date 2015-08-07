5 Ways Weekends Can Boost Your Productivity Monday Through Friday

August 7, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A long, stress-filled workweek can drain all your energy and leave you exhausted by Friday afternoon. Then on Monday morning, you know you have to start the whole cycle all over again.

You need rest, relaxation and rejuvenation to be refreshed and ready to work. Weekends are an ideal time to recharge your depleted energy reserves by reconnecting with the power sources that fuel your mind, body and spirit.

Here are five ways to bring your mental and physical batteries back up to full capacity so you can hit the ground running come Monday morning:

1. Get centered.

With the 24-7 mentality of business owners, most entrepreneurs are especially driven by both nature and necessity. During the workweek, you’re probably forced to juggle many responsibilities to keep up and stay ahead.

On the weekend, give yourself the gift of time. Sit in a quiet space and find some inner peace. A few minutes of meditation, journal writing, stretching and other forms of calming contemplation can provide a replenishing respite that brings you back in touch with your true self.

Related: 7 Ways to Be More Productive on the Weekends

2. Get moving.

When you engage in enjoyable exercise, like morning yoga, tennis, walking or swimming, it reinvigorates your body and mind. If you’ve been straining your eyes and tensing your shoulders by sitting in front of a computer all week, it’s time to move your body and relieve some of the pent-up stress that builds up during a largely-sedentary workweek.

Lose yourself in activities that take your mind away from your day-to-day work. Savor the energy that surges through your muscles as you use them. Reconnect with the natural world through outdoor activities like hiking, biking, surfing or running. Get out of the house and into the fresh air. You will feel refreshed and rejuvenated. You’ll most likely sleep better, too.

3. Get nourished.

If you’re used to eating quick meals at your desk or on the fly during your overbooked workweek, take time to enjoy healthy whole foods on the weekend. Eat foods that will boost your immune system and provide long-lasting energy. Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and rich sources of protein replenish essential vitamins and minerals that may be missing in your everyday diet. If you enjoy cooking, try out some new recipes at home or take a cooking class.

Related: Smart Ways Busy Professionals Can Embrace Relaxation

4. Get away from digital devices.

If you’re like most entrepreneurs, you’re probably connected at the hip by a constantly-buzzing smartphone. Most of us spend more time interfacing with computer screens than communicating face-to-face with other human beings. We feel the pressure to be “connected” all the time, but spending too much time online can make you feel sluggish.

The weekend allows time to unplug from the virtual world and do something analog instead. Lose yourself in a good book, go to a concert, or pursue your own creative aspirations. Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way is the seminal book on the subject of creativity. Millions of readers have found it to be an invaluable guide to living the artist's life.

5. Get together with friends and family.

If you’re so busy running your business rather than spending time with the people who are most important to you, you’re not alone. Most people are super-busy these days; entrepreneurs especially so. Reconnect with those in your life who are most important. Set aside some time to nurture the strong personal relationships that make life meaningful and keep you going through challenging times. Spend quality time with loved ones on your days off and you will maintain those life-affirming ties that will sustain your energy throughout the workweek.

Succeeding as an entrepreneur takes lots of hard work, determination and focus, all of which are fueled by energy. Plug in to activities that re-energize you on your days off and you’ll be fully charged to start each new week feeling refreshed and ready to be your best self.

Related: This Business Thrives Working 4 Days a Week Without Bosses, Email or Meetings