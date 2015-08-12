Minimize Stress With These 4 Mental Techniques

August 12, 2015 4 min read

There’s nothing like stress that can turn your day upside down. On what seems like a productive morning, stress has a way of injecting itself into the company’s DNA -- and therefore your schedule -- and immediately sends the work meter plummeting into the red.

Stress impacts our decisions, willpower, mental acuity and physical and emotional health. To the extent that you can minimize stress not just in the workplace but in your life, the more effective you’ll be.

The next time the unexpected appears at your office door (or cubicle) try the following four mental methods to minimize its stress:

1. Reframe the stressor as a challenge.

Often, how we see the problem is the problem. Experiences, upbringing, values and culture all get thrown into one large pot known as you, and they forge your perspectives on reality. What is one person’s trash is another person’s trophy, so if you want to see worth where others see waste, ask yourself that very question: “How can I turn this challenge into an opportunity?”

2. Focus on the process, not the outcome.

In the book Performing Under Pressure: The Science of Doing Your Best When It Matters Most, the authors cite a study of two groups of mechanics tasked with assembling an engine.

The first group was given one chance to prove they could build an engine, but they had to do so in a specified time period. To increase the pressure, they were told that if they built it correctly and within the allotted time, they would be in line for a promotion.

A second group was given the same task with the same promise of career advancement, but they were told that if they made mistakes that they would be given additional opportunities to build.

Who do you think built the engine faster? Yup, the second group, because they were focused on the process, not the outcome.

