Infographics

10 Ways to Become a More Confident Person (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Ways to Become a More Confident Person (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Confidence. You’re not born with it. Well, probably not. Like muscle mass, you build it up over time. Many of us don’t, though. We sheepishly slog through life at half-strength, not even close to living up to our full potential, at work, in love, you name it. How sad is that?

Truth is, we don’t have the nerve to live our best life. We play it safe. The fear of failing -- and being ridiculed for it -- is too strong.

The good news is it’s never too late to get your mojo working. Without getting too Stuart Smalley self-help hokey here, do yourself a favor and accept that you can one day wake up feeling strong, capable and confident. Ready to take on the world. But not without strutting outside of your comfort zone first and often.

Related: 7 Ways to Help Boost Your Confidence at Work

Confidence-building is a virtuous cycle. No one but you is in the driver’s seat. All you have to do is buckle up and try something you've never tried before, something you’re not sure you can do, something that scares you. Speak in front of a live audience. Take on a 5K. Stand up for yourself when you need to. Then try something else new. Do it again and again until you know deep down in your bones that you’re unstoppable, like there’s nothing you can’t do.

And end scene. Pep talk over. Now it’s time for action. To get you marching confidently in the direction of your dreams, here’s an inspiring list of 10 confidence-boosting activities to try. They’re all totally doable and they’re all neatly packaged in an encouraging infographic that fittingly comes to by way of the brave souls behind Vegas Extreme Skydiving.

Go on, take the leap. Work your way boldly down the list. We dare you. It’ll only make you stronger.

Click to Enlarge

Ways to build self confidence(Infographic)

Related: 6 Actions You Can Take Every Day to Build Your Self-Confidence

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)