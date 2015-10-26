Be Your Own Boss: Here's a List of Almost 1,000 Franchise Opportunities

October 26, 2015 2 min read

If variety is the spice of life, there’s never been a tastier time to search for opportunity. Among the nearly 1,000 companies listed on the following pages, you’ll find franchises and business opportunities offering everything from time-tested services like auto repairs, children’s enrichment and home improvement to newer innovations like trampoline parks and crime-scene cleanup.

Nearly a quarter of these businesses can be started for less than $50,000 -- and many offer in-house financing or assistance with acquiring third-party financing -- which means the dream of being your own boss could be a lot closer than you think.

This list is not intended to endorse, advertise or recommend a particular company. Be sure to do your own thorough research: Consult with a lawyer and an accountant, read the company’s legal documents, and talk to franchisees, licensees or dealers who are already in business with the company you are interested in.

All information was provided by the companies and has not been verified for accuracy. We present this listing simply as a service to our readers. To obtain additional information on buying a franchise or business opportunity, visit Entrepreneur.com/franchises or Entrepreneur.com/bizopportunities.