Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Is Closing 100 Convenience Store Locations

Dunkin' Donuts Is Closing 100 Convenience Store Locations
Image credit: Monica Dipres
If your morning routine involves picking up a cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee at a convenience store, you may be in trouble.

On Thursday, Dunkin' reported that 100 self-service franchised units located in Speedway convenience stores would close in 2015 and 2016. The company says the closures would only represent 0.1 percent of Dunkin' Donuts U.S. sales.

A Dunkin' spokesperson told Investor's Business Daily that the closure of Speedway locations allows for the opportunity for Dunkin' Donuts to reenter areas with full-menu traditional restaurants. The company is currently working to expand its afternoon and evening business, selling items such sandwiches and snacks throughout the day at higher prices than a simple morning cup of coffee.

The company also reported that it expects to report same-store sales growth of 1.1 percent at Dunkin' Donuts locations in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations. 

