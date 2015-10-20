LGBT

These Are the 100 Most Powerful LGBT Executives in the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Are the 100 Most Powerful LGBT Executives in the World
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

For the third year going, a networking nonprofit named OUTstanding and the Financial Times have partnered to recognize the 100 most powerful LGBT executives in the world.

This year marks the first time that a woman has topped the list: Inga Beale, the first female chief of 327-year-old insurance market Lloyd’s of London -- who is also openly bisexual. (While Tim Cook may be the first executive who springs to mind in conversations about LGBT leadership, OUTstanding said it was unable to secure his permission to be included.)

Rounding out the top five are: Alan Joyce, CEO of Australian airline Qantas; HSBC Bank plc CEO Antonio Simoes; United Therapeutics CEO (and Sirius radio founder) Martine Rothblatt, who is also the top trans leader on the list; and Claudia Brind-Woody, the vice president and managing director of IBM.

Related: The Highest-Paid Female CEO in America Was Born Male

You can check out all 100 honorees right here.

While anyone is eligible to be nominated for recognition via OUTstanding’s website, honorees had to be working one to three levels from the chief executive. OUTstanding’s judging panel says it was looking for role models “who are helping to make the workplace a more welcoming place.” LGBT activism outside of the workplace and recent business achievements were also taken into account.

The nonprofit says such recognition is critical given that closeted LGBT employees are 70 percent more likely to leave the company within the first three years, and 85 percent say non-inclusive workplaces have a negative impact on employees and can damage productivity, according to studies conducted by OUTstanding.

Related: Why This 25-Year-Old Marketing Star Left His Job at YouTube to Launch a Philanthropic YouTube Channel

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

LGBT

How 10 Brands, Including Apple and Facebook, Celebrated Pride 2017

LGBT

3 Ways to Foster an LGBT-Friendly Workplace

LGBT

Why This 25-Year-Old Marketing Star Left His Job at YouTube to Launch a Philanthropic YouTube Channel