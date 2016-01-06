Franchise 500

What's Hot in Franchising? The Big Takeaways From Our Franchise 500 Ranking.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What's Hot in Franchising? The Big Takeaways From Our Franchise 500 Ranking.
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the January 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

From year to year, the Franchise 500® has mirrored business and societal trends throughout the U.S., Canada and beyond. New franchise categories rise up -- sometimes suddenly -- while familiar brands sometimes lose a little luster. For example, take the dominant sector in our list, Food/Quick Service. Last year it represented 20.8 percent of our rankings. This year it has shrunk to 19.2 percent. Yes, that is a small drop, and yes, the category still accounts for 177,922 units worldwide. But it’s a slide that’s indicative of changing tastes among consumers.

Fast-casual concepts and the push for fresher ingredients -- the “Chipotle” model, if you will -- have garnered an outsized buzz and customer base in the last couple of years. But this tilt also represents an opportunity for established franchisors to fight back by adding a twist to their strengths, namely efficiency and cost. Exhibit A: this year’s number one franchise, Jimmy John’s Gourment Sandwiches, which built its model around straightforward sandwiches and delivery. 

The contradiction of novel concepts taking off and nimble established players holding their position speaks to the unique nature of franchising. Depending on a franchisee’s level of risk, he or she can play it safe or be part of the next big thing -- both ends of the spectrum make up the Franchise 500®. The takeaway? A well-run franchise works no matter what it sells or services it offers.

So where’s the growth? By this year’s rankings, it is in the Maintenance and Hotels and Motels sectors, followed by Home Improvement. Read on to learn why.

Maintenance

Historically, this sector has been one of the top performers in the Franchise 500® thanks to its low cost of entry for new franchisees. That has led to a flood of new businesses geared toward commercial cleaning services, all of them fighting for what may be perceived as a static pool of customers. However, over the last couple of years, the sector has evolved into more concepts focused on residential cleaning and restoration services. Helping matters is a rising pattern of dramatic and destructive weather across the country, which means big business for franchisors and franchisees prepared to spring into action. 

But Maintenance is also home to the most unusual franchisor we saw this year, Spaulding Decon, a biohazard-cleanup specialist with a proprietary method for dealing with, of all things, meth labs. The company didn’t crack the rankings, but we highlighted them anyway, as an example of the type innovation possible in mopping up other people’s messes.

Hotels and Motels

At the opposite extreme on the affordability index from Maintenance sits the lodging business, the second fastest-growing sector in our rankings. With costs for some franchises, such as Hilton Hotels, reaching into the tens of millions of dollars, it’s not a business for the faint of heart when it comes to raising capital to buy in. But buy they do, and with sound economics and stellar corporate oversight, even in the face of competition from the likes of home-sharing services such as Airbnb, it’s easy to see why. Hampton Inn, which held the top spot last year, fell all the way to, ahem, two this year. Unfortunately, a rebranding and repositioning by new owner Hilton means that this is the last year this franchise all-star appears on our list. They’ll be missed. 

Home Improvement

With home prices finally blowing past their Great Recession trough in most of the country, it’s no surprise that people are willing to spend on their houses again. And franchisors are there to serve them in increasing numbers. From kitchen and bath remodeling to window and floor treatments, the sector, like Maintenance, grew as people began to see their residential property as investments worth taking care of instead of as money pits. If home prices stay on their current upward trajectory, expect more growth to come.

“Give me the numbers!”

We broke down the Franchise 500® by total number of companies in each category, total number of individual franchise units and percentage that each sector claimed in this year’s rankings.

Click to Enlarge+

Franchise 500 (Infographic)

Image Credit: Infographic by Anthony Scerri
loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise 500

The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Franchise 500

The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

Franchise 500

The 7 Best Real-Estate Franchises of 2020