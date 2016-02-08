My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing
Image credit: 2nix Studio / Shutterstock
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s highly likely as a business owner that you are on Instagram. It’s even more likely that you have both a business account and a personal account. Chances are, one of them goes neglected because it’s too much of a hassle to log in and out all the time. It’s even more likely you forgot a password and well, who has time to change it? So one account thrives while the other just, exists.  

Well, no more.

Today, Instagram announced the ability to switch between accounts with the latest update to its mobile app. The process is simple: Go to your profile settings (the gear symbol in the top right corner of your profile) and select “Add Account.” After you enter the information for your additional accounts, you are free to switch between them. Just double check your profile photo to make sure you are posting from the correct account.

Image Credit: RealRufusPug | Instagram

The rollout has been a much-requested feature, though this feature has taken years to come to fruition. Back in November, Instagram was testing out toggling between accounts on Android.

With this latest update, users can manage up to five accounts. So, get to ‘gramming.

Related: 5 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Following

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Increase Your Instagram Engagement Quickly with This $39 Automation Tool