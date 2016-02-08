Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing

February 8, 2016 2 min read

It’s highly likely as a business owner that you are on Instagram. It’s even more likely that you have both a business account and a personal account. Chances are, one of them goes neglected because it’s too much of a hassle to log in and out all the time. It’s even more likely you forgot a password and well, who has time to change it? So one account thrives while the other just, exists.

Well, no more.

Today, Instagram announced the ability to switch between accounts with the latest update to its mobile app. The process is simple: Go to your profile settings (the gear symbol in the top right corner of your profile) and select “Add Account.” After you enter the information for your additional accounts, you are free to switch between them. Just double check your profile photo to make sure you are posting from the correct account.

The rollout has been a much-requested feature, though this feature has taken years to come to fruition. Back in November, Instagram was testing out toggling between accounts on Android.

With this latest update, users can manage up to five accounts. So, get to ‘gramming.

