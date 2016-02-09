The First 100,000 Successful Kickstarter Campaigns, in 10 Numbers

February 9, 2016 2 min read

Six years, nine months and 10 days after launching, Brooklyn-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter reached an impressive milestone: 100,000 projects have been successfully funded on the site.

The crowdfunding platform’s tally of successfully funded projects rolled over to six figures at 11:29 p.m. ET Sunday night. As of this story publishing at 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, 100,046 projects have been successfully funded on the platform.

And while the 100,000 number is an impressive tally, there are a lot of campaigns that did not reach their goals to contribute to that six-figure milestone. Kickstarter has an all-or-nothing fundraising policy. If a project does not meet its fundraising goal, then all of the money that was pledged is returned to the backers.

More than 280,000 projects have launched on Kickstarter, which means that a bit more than a third of the projects that launch on Kickstarter successfully meet their fundraising goal. Kickstarter’s 36 percent rate of launched projects successfully meeting their fundraising goals is actually a smidge above average for the industry.

To celebrate the 100,000 mark, Kickstarter pulled together 100 pieces of data to illustrate what those projects and their backers look like, where they come from geographically and how many people are involved in getting that many projects over the finish line.

We picked 10 of our favorites.

1. Number of successfully funded Kickstarter projects from launch on April 28, 2009, to Feb. 7, 2016: 100,000

2. Time it took to reach the first 100 successfully funded projects: 121 days

3. Time it took to reach the last 100 successfully funded projects: three days

4. Number of creators who launched those 100,000 projects: 86,101

5. Highest number of successfully funded projects by a single creator: 94

6. Number of countries represented by the backers of the project with the most international support: 169

7. Distance between a given project’s location and one of its backers, on average: 2,317.09 miles

8. Number of backers who pledged to those 100,000 projects: 9,088,422

9. Number of known marriages between a creator of a successful project and a backer: one

10. Number of Kickstarter funded film projects that have been nominated for an Oscar: 11. (One of those film projects won an Oscar.)

