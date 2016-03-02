Franchises

McDonald's Is Adding Kale Breakfast Bowls to Its Menu

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It seems McDonald’s is lovin’ the fresh foods.

The fast food franchise is rolling out kale breakfast bowls at 800 southern California locations, according to Orange County Register. The bowls, which in addition to kale feature turkey sausage, egg whites, cheese, bruschetta and spinach, ring in at 250 calories.

Just last year, however, McDonald’s ran a Big Mac ad that mocked kale and greek yogurt, among other healthy food trends. It appears to have reconsidered its position: Along with the kale bowls, the company will also reportedly replace parfait yogurt with Chobani Greek yogurt.

"We’ve always believed in democratizing better food and McDonald’s is a really powerful partner for us to do that with," the company said in a statement.

The new menu options will be featured in McDonald’s new “Simple Delights” section, although there’s no word on when they will be available outside southern California.

