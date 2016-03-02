McDonald's Is Adding Kale Breakfast Bowls to Its Menu
It seems McDonald’s is lovin’ the fresh foods.
The fast food franchise is rolling out kale breakfast bowls at 800 southern California locations, according to Orange County Register. The bowls, which in addition to kale feature turkey sausage, egg whites, cheese, bruschetta and spinach, ring in at 250 calories.
Related: Some McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are Mising a Key Ingredient
Just last year, however, McDonald’s ran a Big Mac ad that mocked kale and greek yogurt, among other healthy food trends. It appears to have reconsidered its position: Along with the kale bowls, the company will also reportedly replace parfait yogurt with Chobani Greek yogurt.
"We’ve always believed in democratizing better food and McDonald’s is a really powerful partner for us to do that with," the company said in a statement.