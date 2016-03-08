TV Anchor Dan Harris on the Power of Meditation

March 8, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



The first time I meditated was in high school when my sister shared a guided visualization with me to help me before sports games.

It was powerful and I did that same visualization for years.

Then I got busy and stopped playing sports and stopped meditating.

Bad idea.

Recently, I’ve picked it back up and noticed a huge difference.

You might be in the same boat.

Meditation and mindfulness has been coming into the spotlight for the past few years and for good reason.

But today’s guest on The School of Greatness is an unlikely advocate of it.

Dan Harris is the co-anchor of two ABC shows (Nightline and the weekend edition of Good Morning America) and has worked for ABC for 16 years, traveling the world covering major stories. He’s a back East kind of guy and very skeptical of anything woo woo.

Which is why his new book all about meditation, and how he got into it, is perfect for anyone who feels the same way.

Dan has spent years talking to the leading minds in meditation and is now an advocate for anyone who wants to get the benefits of meditating but doesn’t know where to start.

We go into his whole story, how easy his personal meditation practice is today, and why he believes so strongly in it.

Get ready for straight talk and deep insight from Dan Harris in Episode 297

In this episode, you will learn: