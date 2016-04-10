These 100 Franchises Offer Home-Field Advantages

April 10, 2016 2 min read

This story appears in the April 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They say location determines everything in a successful business. And for some of you, the best location for a franchise might be right in your own home -- or car, truck, trailer or van. Nearly a third of the companies ranked in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 offer opportunities that don’t require setting up an office, storefront or warehouse. Instead, these businesses can be run from home or out on the road, with owners bringing products and services to customers instead of waiting for them to walk in the door. You can find the results for the top 100 home-based and mobile franchises on the following pages. These companies are listed based on their ranking in the Franchise 500, which is determined by objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. Other factors taken into account: years the franchise has been in business, startup costs, any litigation issues, the number of franchise terminations and whether the franchisor offers financing to franchisees. Please keep in mind, this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Do your research to find the right franchise for you. And always read a company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to as many franchisees as you can before investing.

Of the 100 home-based businesses on our list, 87 cost less than $100k to start.