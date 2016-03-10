Are You in the Top 50 Percent of Earners in Your City? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

March 10, 2016 2 min read

McDonald’s opens in Borat’s home country. The Big Mac comes to Kazakhstan, according to the New York Post. The fast food franchise opened its first location in the country on Tuesday.

The tipping point. Looking at the amount of money it takes to make it into the top 1 or 10 percent of earners can be downright dispiriting. But cracking the top 50 percent? That’s not as discouraging! In New York City, for example, if you make $52,000 a year you’re earning more than 50 percent of residents, according to Business Insider.

Just like in the movies. Goodyear unveiled spherical tires, similar to the ones seen in the Will Smith movie I, Robot, at the Geneva International Motor Show. While the tires are still a concept, they’re pretty cool to look at. Venture Beat has more.

Watch a Google smart car hit a bus. The very slow, very anti-climactic video is finally out and ready for you to see.

Lost and out of network on the road? Try out this new GPS application, which stores maps on your smartphone for offline use. It now covers the entire globe, save for a couple of volcanic islands and Antarctica.