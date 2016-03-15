Franchise of the Day: A Teen Started This No. 1 Ranked Franchise

March 15, 2016 1 min read

The franchise is really freaky fast, like really. Its speed may be part of the reason it ranked as No. 1 in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.

Over its 23 years of operation, Jimmy John’s has seen a steady increase in profit, investment and number of units.

Looking for a fun fact about the franchise? The sandwich shop was founded in 1982 by 19-year-old James J. Liautaud in Charleston, Ill.