Franchise 500

Franchise of the Day: A Teen Started This No. 1 Ranked Franchise

Franchise of the Day: A Teen Started This No. 1 Ranked Franchise
Image credit: Jimmy John's | Facebook
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The franchise is really freaky fast, like really. Its speed may be part of the reason it ranked as No. 1 in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.  

Over its 23 years of operation, Jimmy John’s has seen a steady increase in profit, investment and number of units.

Looking for a fun fact about the franchise? The sandwich shop was founded in 1982 by 19-year-old James J. Liautaud in Charleston, Ill.

