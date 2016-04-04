Owning Mistakes Is Part Of Success

April 4, 2016 1 min read

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” – Maya Angelou

I’ve been working hard already this year at my next big goals.

Of course I’ve had setbacks. I’m sure you have too.

But I also know you’re learning a ton and making big progress. Because that’s the magic formula.

I got really inspired the other night to jam about the power of owning our mistakes and mess ups.

So of course I turned it into a 5 Minute Friday for The School of Greatness.

Here’s your permission to love all your failures in Episode 307.

