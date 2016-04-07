It's National Beer Day. Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Art of Brewing Bucks.

April 7, 2016 1 min read

Eighty three years ago today, a 13-year prohibition on alcohol was lifted, and people could once again legally buy, sell and most important, drink, a nice cold one.

April 7 is now celebrated by beer enthusiasts as National Beer Day (because there needs to be a holiday for everything, and St. Patrick's Day, Labor Day and Independence Day are not enough). But beer is more than something to sit back and relax with -- it's also a hugely successful business category.

In less than 40 years, the number of craft breweries has exploded, from hundreds to about 4,100, according to the Brewers Association. In 2014, the beer industry contributed $252.6 billion to the U.S. economy. So yeah, business is good.

If you have a passion for beer and are looking to get into the business, here's some recommended reading from your drinking buddies at Entrepreneur: