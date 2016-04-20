My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize On Their Alma Mater

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize On Their Alma Mater
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Veteran startup mentor, executive, blogger, author, tech professional, and Angel investor.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most aspiring entrepreneurs look to their alma mater, or any university, as a source of classes that can help them, but neglect to think outside the box or take advantage of all the other resources to be found there. The lesson of finding help, connections, and even funding where other people may never look is one that makes all the difference in the entrepreneur lifestyle.

As a startup advisor and investor, living in an area with several local universities, I’m continually surprised by how little many entrepreneurs know about the resources available from these institutions. Even if you are no longer a student, or not enrolled now, it can pay big dividends to get to know people there and explore the possibilities, including the following:

1. Potential to get technical work done as a class project.

Every university has grad students and professors who are anxious to find a project with high commercial potential to use as the basis for a thesis or an advanced class project. They have equipment and smart students that would otherwise cost you a fortune through an outside contract.

2. Online or evening entrepreneurship classes for anyone.

If you need help building your first business plan or financial model, it’s getting easier and easier to find what you need, as well as connections to peers and investors, without an expensive business consultant. Visit the university library for access to otherwise costly business reports.

Related: Tip for Student 'Treps: Tap into Resources at Your College

3. Access to intellectual property and current research.

Most universities have a file of patents from project work that they are willing to license to any entrepreneur for business commercialization, with little or no cost up front. Other project and research reports in their library are a rich source of new ideas, if you are still looking for a place to start.

4. Get help with grant funding and incubator resources.

Every startup needs to start their funding search looking for grants, with no equity dilution, as well as contests and foundations. These often lead to angel investors and venture capital investments later, or connections to local company venture funds for selected focus and technology areas.

Related: Tapping Into College Resources

5. Find technical and legal guidance and advisors.

The best university professors are anxious to get involved in real-world business ventures as advisors to maintain their currency and improve their academic credibility. Their value to you is great industry connections, free legal advice, shared learning, and credibility for you with investors.

6. Attract a co-founder and key team members.

Universities are a great source of hungry and passionate people looking to get involved with the next big thing, or an opportunity to change the world. They have connections to industry associations and entrepreneur organizations that can kick-start your networking efforts, both locally and globally.

7. Access to entrepreneurs-in-residence, business mentors.

Most schools have a rich pipeline of real-world executive volunteers available for mentoring. These also get used for guest lectures in business classes, judges for business plan competition, and introductions to accredited investors. They can also connect you to area businesses.

8. Visibility to startup job opportunities and career guidance.

Even if you are not a student, you can visit the job center to see what’s happening in your area that may be of interest, or check out what your competition is doing. If looking for help, you can find interns willing to work for the experience, and real insights into new customer segments.

Related: 7 Paybacks an Alma Mater Can Offer Young Entrepreneurs

For example, I live in the Phoenix area, home of Arizona State University and the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Both provide incubator services and space for early startups, have patent portfolios for licensing, and many other resources. I do volunteer work at both these schools, and I’m not even an alumnus from either one. I’m betting you can find something similar at a university near you.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Young Entrepreneur

Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?

Young Entrepreneur

Combating Reverse Ageism as a Young Entrepreneur

Project Grow

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company