10 Things You Can Do Every Day That Earn Respect

Is it possible to be both respected and well-liked? It’s a question that has crossed the minds of most of us. And fortunately, it actually can be true by following the these 10 things that respected people do each and every day.

1. Underpromise and overdeliver.

First coined by Tom Peters in his 1982 book "In Search of Excellence", the advice to ‘underpromise and overdeliver’ has been met by some critics. Peters advice, however, still holds up today for respected leaders. As Peter says;

“With an explosion of competitors, many of them new and without track records, reliability, rather than overly aggressive promises, is the most valuable strategic edge, especially for the mid- to long-haul. While getting faster at responding to customers is imperative, living up to commitments has never been worth more.”

Respected individuals know that this doesn’t mean that they should spread themselves too thin. Instead, it’s a way to make sure that they keep their word to everyone ranging from clients to customers to employees, which in turn builds trust and respect.

2. Show appreciation.

Following this advice, leaders like former Mattel Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Eckert have made it habit to show their appreciation. Under Eckert, Mattel attribute it’s turn around to the Eckert simply saying ‘thank you.’

Respected leaders like Eckert also show their appreciation by;

Acknowledging the work of employees

Writing handwritten letters

Praising employees in public

Personalizing messages

Creating a culture of gratitude

Just remember, when you do praise others, make sure that it’s sincere.

3. Are humble.

Lazlo Bock, Google’s senior vice president of people operations, via the "Harvard Business Review," said that humility is one of the traits that he looks for in new hires. When team members are humble, they can solve problems together and have the power to learn. Humility is also one of the most effective traits that great leaders all share.

Showing humility daily includes using your mistakes as teachable moments, engaging in dialogues, welcoming uncertainty, and empowering others to lead.

4. Share their vision.

Stephen R. Covey put a spin on the corporate mission statement in "The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People." Covey suggested that “individuals create their own mission statement as part of his second habit: begin with the end in mind.”

Examples would include;

Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell’s Soup -- "To serve as a leader, live a balanced life, and apply ethical principles to make a significant difference."

Sir Richard Branson -- "To have fun in [my] journey through life and learn from [my] mistakes."

Amanda Steinberg, founder of Dailyworth.com -- "To use my gifts of intelligence, charisma, and serial optimism to cultivate the self-worth and net-worth of women around the world."

Whether this is a daily mantra or quote that is associated with you, creating and sharing your vision can help you keep your employees focused and boost their morale when needed.

5. Tell the truth.

Bill Nussey, CEO of Silverpop, tells Jeff Hilimire that respected leaders are “honest and willing to give the people they care about real feedback and advice.” Whether if it’s good or bad, being transparent with employees will ultimately build trust because it proves that you have the confidence in them to continue their great or make the adjustments to enhance their performance.

6. Are productive, not just busy.

Yes. There’s a huge difference between being productive and just busy. For example, productive individuals have a mission, fewer priorities, aren’t afraid to say ‘no,’ take their time with tasks, and want others to be as effective as they are.

7. Seek and share knowledge.

Leaders must become learners. They have to be constantly learning and bettering themselves. This is what will allow them to share what knowledge they have and help others.

Leaders can seek knowledge through books, listening to others, engaging in activities like presentations, and joining workshops. But, that’s only part of the job. Leaders must then take this recently obtained knowledge and pass it along to others.

8. Are passionate.

Thai Nguyen says in Entrepreneur, “Respected people are passionate and unabashed about their beliefs.” Mark Cuban is the perfect example of a passionate leader.

“Cuban is clearly opinionated, yet lovable. The reason Cuban remains respected is that, unlike Kanye, it’s more authenticity than publicity. Whether he’s the shark throwing someone in the tank, shouting from the Maverick’s bench or shedding tears at a press conference, everything that’s public comes across as genuine. People respect that.”

9. They measure their progress.

The most effective leaders are that they need to measure their progress somehow. Jack Dorsey, for example, keeps a diary. “Find a simple way way to track your progress.” Dorsey also says, “You really get to see how you have grown, how your business has grown and how your own leadership has grown.”

10. Influence others to become leaders.

Larry Peterson, recruiter for All's Well Healthcare, says on LinkedIn that;

“Great leaders don't just make happy followers -- they inspire more leaders with their examples. Just as important: They're thrilled, not threatened, when members of their teams go on to even bigger and better things in life.”