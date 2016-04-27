Franchise of the Day: Up Your Style With Some New Duds
When it comes to style at a low cost, Clothes Mentor has got ya covered.
The chain isn’t the first resale franchise founders Lynn and Dennis Blum opened. Previously working on two others, Once Upon a Child and Plato's Closet, the duo sold them to Grow Biz International (now Winmark Corporation).
Clothes Mentor opened its doors in 2001 offering a place for women to buy and sell shoes, purses, clothing and other delightful duds. It caught the eye of Grow Biz co-founder Ronald Olson, who had left the company in 2000. He began franchising Clothes Mentor in 2007.Today, the franchise is ranked as No. 260 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016.