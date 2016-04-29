Franchise of the Day: Smell Your Way To This Freshly Baked Franchise
Before you even see this franchise and its delectable treats, you will surely smell it.
Cinnabon is famous for its delightful aroma, a marketing ploy that gets us every time we are near one of their locations in malls across the country.
Founded in 1985, the company began franchising one year later, offering fresh and prepackaged baked goods including cinnamon rolls and “Pecanbons,” as well as coffee and other drinks.With a high level of brand recognition Cinnabon earned the 55th spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016.