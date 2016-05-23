Why the Journey to the Destination Matters

May 23, 2016 1 min read

I think a lot about how to help other people realize they can achieve whatever they want.

That is at the core of The School of Greatness.

But as my friend Eric Thomas, the Hip Hop Preacher, pointed out in a video I recently watched of him, a lot of people think that they can get their big goals without doing the work.

They may not admit that out loud, or even to themselves, but their attitude speaks for them.

So today on 5 Minute Friday, I’m speaking about the value of going through the process in order to achieve your big goals.

Let me know if you agree in Episode 325!

