Franchise of the Day: Take a Weekend Getaway With This Hotel Franchise

June 7, 2016 1 min read

Travel doesn’t have to be so difficult and neither does figuring out where you’re going to stay.

Founded in 1983, Embassy Suites was built in 1984 in Overland Park, Kan.and began franchising the same year.

The hotel has also garnered a reputation for offering luxurious amenities including breakfast, nightly receptions with drinks and snacks, fitness centers, pools, towel and room service and business centers. Though it was originally owned by Promus Hotel Corporation, it’s now a part of the Hilton Worldwide.

With more than 228 locations worldwide, Embassy Suites by Hilton is ranked as No. 189 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.