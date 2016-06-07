Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Take a Weekend Getaway With This Hotel Franchise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Take a Weekend Getaway With This Hotel Franchise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Travel doesn’t have to be so difficult and neither does figuring out where you’re going to stay.

Founded in 1983, Embassy Suites was built in 1984 in Overland Park, Kan.and began franchising the same year.  

The hotel has also garnered a reputation for offering luxurious amenities including breakfast, nightly receptions with drinks and snacks, fitness centers, pools, towel and room service and business centers. Though it was originally owned by Promus Hotel Corporation, it’s now a part of the Hilton Worldwide.

With more than 228 locations worldwide, Embassy Suites by Hilton is ranked as No. 189 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise