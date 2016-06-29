Innovation Now Presented by

The Simple Morning Routine Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Follows to Supercharge His Productivity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Simple Morning Routine Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Follows to Supercharge His Productivity
Image credit: ABC | Bob D’Amico
Kevin O'Leary
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read
Presented by

As you can imagine, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is beyond busy. The multi-millionaire mutual funds mogul says his phone rings “just about every 30 seconds” and his email inbox is overflowing, but he doesn't care. 

“Not until I achieve the three daily goals that I set for myself the night before,” he recently told Entrepreneur from the Culver City, Calif. set of Shark Tank. “Each has to be accomplished before I take any inbound calls or send any emails, and I strictly follow that simple process daily, without fail.”

And without exception, barring a catastrophic emergency, as the 61-year-old entrepreneur put it. “Whether it’s family or business or something personal, I work on nothing else, whatever it may be,” he says. “My attitude is, until those three goals are done, nobody gets my time or attention.”

Related: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: Having Dyslexia Is a 'Superpower' in Business

There’s a reason O’Leary, , a.k.a. “Mr Wonderful,” strips his morning to-dos down to three preset priorities: Like a fresh jolt of caffeine, it energizes him and supercharges his productivity. “I find it makes me very, very productive," he says. "I just avoid all the noise, check off the three tasks and move on with my day.”

He cautions that while it’s tempting to take on more than a trio of must-do tasks each morning, doing so often sets people up for failure. “Be realistic. Don’t overwhelm yourself," he says. "Three is enough.”

For more of O’Leary’s success tips, check out Shark Tank’s Season Eight premiere on your local ABC station. It airs on Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shark Tank

How This Entrepreneur Landed a Deal on 'Shark Tank'

Shark Tank

Many Entrepreneurs Have Gone on 'Shark Tank' to Fund Their Business, But This Author Used 'The Price Is Right'

Shark Tank

Daymond John Wants You to Smarten Up: 'Money Doesn't Solve Problems, It Highlights Weakness'