Business Leaders Respond to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Dallas Sniper Attack

July 8, 2016

This week has brought a lot of sadness and controversy with the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, along with last night’s deadly sniper attack in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Alton Sterling was shot by police officers in Louisiana after receiving a call regarding Sterling allegedly carrying a gun. The graphic video of his death has gone viral in what appears to show Sterling, a black man, shot in the chest after being restrained by police officers.

The next day in Minnesota, Philando Castile, another black man, was shot and killed by a police officer after being pulled over for a broken taillight. His fiancee, Diamond Reynolds, broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, which has also gone viral.

On Thursday evening, five police officers were killed in Dallas during a protest against police brutality. This sniper attack is said to be the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

These tragic events have put race and the justice system into question, and many have taken to social media to express an array of emotions. Below, you'll find reactions from some entrepreneurs and business leaders.

I talk of the need to not just react but to think then respond. Im upset, hurt & thinking of how to respond meaningfully — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) July 8, 2016

Senseless killings this week remind us that justice is still out of reach for many. We can and must do better. https://t.co/pmYrTz6tA6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 8, 2016

Shattered. Beyond the tragic shooting itself, cops handcuff the grieving woman in front of her traumatized daughter. https://t.co/scoo4w2kQO — Chris Sacca (@sacca) July 7, 2016

Dallas,we mourn those who lost their lives protecting us and stand together, united, to cherish those we live and work next to #DallasStrong — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 8, 2016

Sending love and light to all of the police officers and their families who were shot tonight in Dallas. RIP to the fallen. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 8, 2016

My thoughts & prayers are with the fallen police officers,their families & the people of Dallas in the wake of this terrible tragedy #Dallas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 8, 2016

Wow, just wow. That #philandocastile footage is horrifying. This needs to stop. ? — Kate Kendall (@KateKendall) July 7, 2016

Please let today be a turning point.

We need to move forward, not backward.

Tomorrow be better, do better--otherwise we"ll become worse.

<3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 8, 2016