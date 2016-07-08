Social Media

Business Leaders Respond to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Dallas Sniper Attack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Business Leaders Respond to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Dallas Sniper Attack
Image credit: Stephen Maturen | Getty Images
Protestors march through the streets of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Social Media Editor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week has brought a lot of sadness and controversy with the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, along with last night’s deadly sniper attack in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Alton Sterling was shot by police officers in Louisiana after receiving a call regarding Sterling allegedly carrying a gun. The graphic video of his death has gone viral in what appears to show Sterling, a black man, shot in the chest after being restrained by police officers.

The next day in Minnesota, Philando Castile, another black man, was shot and killed by a police officer after being pulled over for a broken taillight. His fiancee, Diamond Reynolds, broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, which has also gone viral.

On Thursday evening, five police officers were killed in Dallas during a protest against police brutality. This sniper attack is said to be the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

These tragic events have put race and the justice system into question, and many have taken to social media to express an array of emotions. Below, you'll find reactions from some entrepreneurs and business leaders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

5 Ways Social Media Videos Will Benefit Your B2B Business in 2020

Social Media

3 Easy Steps for Sparking Engagement On LinkedIn

Social Media

An Ex-Facebooker Devastatingly Piled Into Mark Zuckerberg's Stance Allowing Politicians to Lie in Ads