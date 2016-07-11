Far Out Tech

For the MLB All-Star Game, Expect Crazy-Cool Replay Action

Major League Baseball has partnered with tech giant Intel to bring some big surprises to this year’s Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game.

For sports fans, there aren’t many things more frustrating than when umpires or referees make a bad call because their line-of-sight wasn’t great. Even though some sports -- like baseball -- have instituted instant replay rules, sometimes the camera angles still don’t do a play justice.

Intel thinks it has the answer. It has outfitted San Diego’s Petco Park (where the All-Star festivities are set to take place) with 28 cameras in strategic positions around the facility. Intel will stitch the footage from these cameras together, creating what it says will be a “near 360-degree view” of all the action on the field.

Replay will take on new meaning … as fans watch the games’ best players hit towering home runs, make gravity-defying catches or turn acrobatic double plays – all from every conceivable angle, and in more detail than ever before,” Intel Corporation senior vice president Wendell Brooks said in an announcement.

In other words, get ready for beautifully high resolution, sweeping slow-motion replays highlighting every angle on the field. For a description of how it works, check out the video above.

Intel says it has partnered with other sports organizations to use its 360-degree camera tech, including the NBA, NFL, ESPN X Games and Red Bull. Check out this video demo of footage captured during this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest:

Um, yessssss.

This year’s Home Run Derby airs tonight (July 11) on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The MLB All-Star Game can be seen tomorrow (July 12) at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

