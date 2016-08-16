Personal Health

3 Essentials for Building a Fit Plan Right for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Essentials for Building a Fit Plan Right for Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Human Performance & Health Optimization Coach
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs struggle to fit a consistent fitness regimen into their busy lives.

Adopting a consistent health and fitness regimen doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice creating the business of your dreams. To seamlessly mesh your entrepreneurial life with a healthier lifestyle, first you must create a focused and realistic plan.

Here are three questions you must ask yourself to stay fit while building a successful business.

1. Does this fitness plan fit within my daily routine?

Forcing yourself to stay compliant with a fitness regimen that doesn’t fit your daily lifestyle is the equivalent of fitting a square peg in a round hole. This isn’t ideal because you run the risk of resenting your healthy lifestyle due to feeling like its taking precedence over everything else.

Your business and hobbies don't need to take a backseat to your desires for a healthier lifestyle.

Related: Why Are We Always So Tired?

Instead of viewing fitness as a separate entity, utilize this simple three-step process to seamlessly integrate fitness into your daily routine.

  1. Assess your workday for the entire week, and schedule your daily expected work hours in your calendar.
  2. Using a different color, schedule your miscellaneous events and hobbies (friends, family, etc.) in your calendar.
  3. Lastly, choose a few days and times to exercise, based off of what you can realistically commit to.

2. Do I (actually) enjoy this plan?

Unfortunately, many people have fallen into the trap that you have to eat and exercise in a particular way, or results won’t happen.

In entrepreneurship, there are multiple pathways to building a thriving business. And just like entrepreneurship, achieving success in fitness is possible through multiple pathways.

For example, in nutrition, there’s a multitude of different options. The majority of those nutritional options are going to work because all of them preach the same, underlying fundamentals of eating healthy foods while minimizing processed foods.

Related: 8 Ways to Clear Your Mind of Stress

But some are more popular than others, often because of the marketing machine behind them. Most important to keep in mind is that the perfect healthy eating regimen will mesh with your preferred lifestyle while supporting your business goals.

If you don’t want to eat Paleo, don’t do it. Plenty of people stay in exceptional shape for years without utilizing this particular diet. Focus on enjoyment and the simplicity of your regimen before obsessing over the minute details.

3. Does my fitness plan support the life and business that I’m trying to create?

As an entrepreneur, you started this journey because you wanted to create a business that would support your dream lifestyle. You wanted a life where you could have the freedom to travel and be with your family and friends when they needed you.

View your fitness through the same lens as your business. Think long-term.

Related: 5 Sources of Extra Energy for Entrepreneurs

Can you actually see yourself with this particular fitness regimen six months down the road? Does this particular plan allow you to run your business the way you envisioned it? Does this particular regimen allow you to live the life you desired and maintain rich relationships?

If not, then you need to make some adjustments. Fitness shouldn't dictate your life. Properly incorporating fitness will support and enhance every facet of your life. It won't become an obstacle to creating the life and business that you desire.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Health

China's Coronavirus App Knows if You're at Risk of Infection

Personal Health

From His Parents' Kitchen to the King of Kombucha: How GT Dave Built His Empire

Personal Health

Save Yourself From Bad Posture with This Compact Smart Trainer