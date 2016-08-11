Travel

This Website Wants to Make Planning Your Next Trip Quick and Painless

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Entrepreneur.com editors sat down with a number of entrepreneurs at Propeller Fest to listen and critique their business pitches. Each entrepreneur had 60 seconds to answer what problem their startup looks to solve and why the best person to solve it.

Grace Lee is the CEO and founder of Wishpoints Inc. As an avid traveler, friends often asked Lee for trip advice. She would spend hours putting together information for them, so she thought of a better way. She created Wishpoints -- a web and mobile platform that lets users create and share travel experiences and wishlists. It allows users to see where their friends have traveled, where they want to go and see their advice and any recommendations. 

In hopes to reduce the amount of time people spend researching and planning trips, users are able to rely on friends for referrals and in turn, get paid to travel.

The startup also promotes local businesses and acts as a “virtual reality travel hunt for hidden gems and local favorites,” Lee says.

Learn more about Wishpoints by watching Lee pitch Entrepreneur.com’s News Director Stephen Bronner.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Travel

Bags on Sale for Every Kind of Entrepreneur

Travel

8 Ways to Not Be a Total Jerk at TSA

Travel

See the World for a Fraction of the Price With This Inexpensive Flight Service