How Being a Millionaire Affects Your Happiness

September 5, 2016 2 min read

I’ve got a fascinating interview for you today on The School of Greatness.

Whether or not you’ve heard of him, this guest is a unique brand of greatness.

Tai Lopez was born and raised on the wrong side of the tracks but he made choices early on in his adult life to move to the other side.

Today he lives in a massive Beverly Hills mansion, shares his tips for creating wealth and fulfillment on his super popular social media channels and rubs shoulders with the most successful people in the world.

So how did this all happen?

I'd wanted to interview Tai for a while because I had a hunch that the persona he shows on his social media may not be the whole story.

So I went deep on this interview to see behind the mask (if there was one).

Tai did a good job of dodging some of my questions, but either way, I think you’ll find his insight interesting.

I definitely want to hear what you think after listening to Episode 370 with Tai Lopez.

