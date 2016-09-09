Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Returns to the Skies After Two Years

The company described the flight as a "captive carry" test, in which the launch vehicle and spacecraft are held together. As well as ensuring a safe flight, engineers used the event as a real-world wind tunnel, examining how well the Unity coped with the strains of near-stratospheric flight. The flight proved another milestone, since the Unity was the first craft to be built by Virgin Galactic's in-house manufacturing division. Now that the flight has been completed, Virgin will study all of the flight data in order to ensure safe practices for the next one.

It's right and proper that the firm would concentrate on safety since it will need to restore its reputation in the wake of the VSS Enterprise crash. That incident was blamed on a variety of structural issues that were exacerbated by an error made by the co-pilot. That error, however, would never have been made if better safety systems had been constructed, and the FAA had paid better attention before the flight proceeded.