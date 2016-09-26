Self-Driving Cars

Google Self-Driving Car Involved in Another Crash

The Google car was driving autonomously at the time of the crash, but was not at fault.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google Self-Driving Car Involved in Another Crash
Image credit: Ron van Zuylen via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
A Note From The Editor
Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download from The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine.
Take the Survey »
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A Google self-driving Lexus was involved in a crash in Mountain View, Calif. on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to a report from local TV station KRON, the Google car was, indeed, driving autonomously at the time of the crash, but was not at fault. The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near El Camino Real and Phyllis Avenue, when another vehicle ran a red light and hit the passenger side of Google's car.

Google did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment but confirmed the incident to TechCrunch. "A Google vehicle was traveling northbound on Phyllis Ave. in Mountain View when a car heading westbound on El Camino Real ran a red light and collided with the right side of our vehicle," the statement reads. "Our light was green for at least six seconds before our car entered the intersection."

The tech giant also used this opportunity to remind everyone why it's developing self-driving cars.

"Thousands of crashes happen everyday on U.S. roads, and red-light running is the leading cause of urban crashes in the U.S. Human error plays a role in 94 percent of these crashes, which is why we're developing fully self-driving technology to make our roads safer," Google said.

According to KRON, a human was behind the wheel of Google's car at the time of the incident. The Google vehicle (and presumably the human behind the wheel) sensed the other car crossing the intersection, at which point the human took over and applied the brakes, but the crash was unavoidable.

Images captured by bystanders show that the Google car with a huge dent on the passenger side, as you can see above.

The incident comes after a Google self-driving Lexus in February struck the side of a passing bus. That time, the Google car was at least partially responsible for the collision.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Self-Driving Cars

What's the Scariest Thing About Driverless Cars? Hint: It's Not the Price.

Self-Driving Cars

Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents