Delta Airlines

Check Out Delta's Flashy New Uniforms

No more frumpy blue suits for these flight attendants, thanks to designer Zac Posen.
Image credit: Delta Air Lines
2 min read

Forget about your typical 1950s flight attendant getup -- an impeccable skirt suit accessorized with a neck scarf, hat and white gloves -- Delta today aimed to shake things up.

The company, which partnered with New York fashion designer Zac Posen back in the spring, unveiled its new collection of uniforms for its 60,000-plus employees, including customer service agents, flight attendants and technicians.

Posen -- who is known for dressing celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian for the red carpet -- worked with a committee of 24 Delta staff members to design the new collection, taking into account feedback from 20,000 employees.

The collection features more than four dozen looks, incorporating colors such as plum, thistle and cardinal -- a big change from Delta’s standard blue. Along with the change in color, employees also noted that they felt the old uniforms were frumpy.

 

Image credit: Delta Air Lines

Using techniques that create universally attractive pieces suited for a variety of body types and incorporating smooth accents to the pieces, Posen set out to create an elegant and contemporary new look for Delta employees, the designer said, according to The New York Times.

Image credit: Delta Air Lines

“Employees are allocated a set of points so they can mix and match their outfits by choosing from different pieces, including dresses, skirts and blazers, coats, shirts and pants,” reports The Times. Posen also took into account technical features such as stain-resistant linings, antibacterial materials and special pockets to hold certain devices.

The final rollout of the collection is planned for 2018. Check out the new uniforms here.

