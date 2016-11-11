Food

7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky

It's Pocky Day, so snap into some tasty facts about this mysterious Japanese treat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky
Image credit: Pocky
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

When it comes to stuffing our faces, we're all for food that does the hard work for us. Enter Pocky, the little biscuit stick that comes pre-dipped in chocolate, strawberry and 50 other flavors we're too lazy to type out.

Chances are you've had this Japanese treat before, but there's a good chance you didn't know what is was called. The 50-year-old brand is making a major push in the United States to change that, selling now in Costco, Target, Walmart and many major supermarkets.

Related: Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016

The makers of Pocky are making a serious marketing push as well. This fall they unveiled a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square and The Pocky Truck Tour has been zipping around Southern California and San Francisco handing out deliciousness for all. To get you fully prepared for the Pocky invasion, here are some fun facts to crunch into:

  • The name "Pocky" comes from the sound its creators said it makes when you eat it: “Pokkin.”
  • When launched in 1966, each individual stick was hand dipped in chocolate before the machines took over.
  • The idea to keep part of the biscuit un-dipped to keep fingers clean came from kushi katsu, a popular Japanese skewered fried pork.
  • Pocky Day began on Nov. 11, 1999. On the Japanese calendar, 1999 is the 11th year of Heisei, so Nov. 11, 1999, translates to 11-11-11. And all those ones look like Pocky sticks. Got it?
  • Pocky holds the Guinness World Record on Twitter as the most-tweeted brand name within a 24-hour period on Nov. 11, 2013 with 3,710,044 tweets.
  • The Pocky truck tour has given out more than 1.5 million boxes of Pocky since it hit the road in 2013.
  • There are more than 50 Pocky flavors, including Strawberry, Chocolate Banana, Cookies and Cream, Green Tea and Almond Crush. Our favorite? Whichever one we're currently chewing.

Related: Smart Cookies--5 Business Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Girl Scouts

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Food

If You're Trying to Limit Grocery Store Trips and Still Eat Healthy, This Might Be for You

Food

Make the Most of Your Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Supply With a Nutribullet

Food

Streamline Your Meal Prep and Save Extra on This Instant Pot Cooker