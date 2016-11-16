Watch Google's Funny Video for Its New Photo-Scanning App

November 16, 2016 1 min read

If you were born before 2000, chances are most of your childhood and teenage memories are captured on printed photos. And those photos are somewhere, whether that's on the wall in your parents' living room or in a box in their attic or basement.

You get the point -- if you're like me, you don't want photos taking up your space.

Related: How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup

Someone at Google must have had the same problem, because the search giant just introduced PhotoScan, a snazzy new app that easily digitizes all of those embarrassing photos of you.

Check out Google's rather funny video for the app here: