Watch Google's Funny Video for Its New Photo-Scanning App

The search giant has introduced an easy way to capture your embarrassing childhood photos.
Watch Google's Funny Video for Its New Photo-Scanning App
Image credit: Google

Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

If you were born before 2000, chances are most of your childhood and teenage memories are captured on printed photos. And those photos are somewhere, whether that's on the wall in your parents' living room or in a box in their attic or basement.

You get the point -- if you're like me, you don't want photos taking up your space.

Someone at Google must have had the same problem, because the search giant just introduced PhotoScan, a snazzy new app that easily digitizes all of those embarrassing photos of you.

Check out Google's rather funny video for the app here:

