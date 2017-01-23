Apple

Apple Sues Qualcomm for $1 Billion in Royalty Dispute

'For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Sues Qualcomm for $1 Billion in Royalty Dispute
Image credit: Pres Panayotov / Shutterstock
Senior Reporter at Engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Apple has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm, claiming that for many years, the chip manufacturer has "unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with," CNBC reports.

This marks the end of a rough week for Qualcomm: The Federal Trade Commission last Tuesday sued the company for its alleged use of monopolistic and exclusionary tactics within the baseband processor market. Apple's lawsuit piggybacks off of these claims. For reference, baseband processors are the chips that power network connectivity in mobile devices.

According to CNBC, Apple claims Qualcomm charges five times more for its patents than all of the other licensors it does business with combined. The company also argues that Qualcomm withheld nearly $1 billion in payments when Apple cooperated with South Korean authorities as it investigated the company's unfair trade practices -- precisely what the U.S. and Apple are going to court over now. In December, South Korean regulators fined Qualcomm a record $854 million for abusing its power in the smartphone chip market and overcharging device makers.

"We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts," Apple says in a statement to CNBC.

We've reached out to Qualcomm for comment and will update this story as we hear back.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times