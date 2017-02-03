The Goal Standard Challenge

To Reach Your Goal, Make Time For This

It's the tiny adjustments that make the biggest differences.
Image credit: Yuri_Arcurs | Getty Images
Congrats! You’ve completed The Goal Standard’s second week. This phase, the Honeymoon Stage, was a time of excitement. We showed you real-world strategies to get organized and set priorities to help harness that big energy. It’s a crucial strategy for forming positive habits that can lead to real momentum.  

What we learned:

-In a live chat, Todd Herman helped us understand exactly how to break a big goal into smaller action items, tasks and events. Watch that here.
-Productivity expert Chris Winfield shared a technique to help prioritize the tasks in your day in his Tuesday Facebook Live. Watch that here.
-Accountability pro Ali Schiller told you how to find a power-packed accountability buddy to help achieve your goals. Watch that here.

What to do now:
It’s time to think about the week. What went right? What went wrong? Author and producer Natalie MacNeil reminds us of the importance of taking stock and reflecting. This crucial step will help you make the tiny adjustments that help you get things done. Watch Natalie’s latest Facebook Live here.  

Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. 

