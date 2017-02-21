Top Company Cultures

To Change Your Company Culture, Change Your Conversations

It's not about the perks, people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To Change Your Company Culture, Change Your Conversations
Image credit: Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For the second year, Entrepreneur partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures in America. For more tips and profiles, check out the rest of 2017's Top Company Cultures package.

After nearly two decades focused on staffing and recruitment, Tom Gimbel's Chicago-based business added a new service last year: culture consulting. We asked Gimbel to pony up some (free) advice.

Related: The Generation Gap at This IT Firm Has Nearly Disappeared. Two Staffers Explain How.

What's the biggest mistake founders make when they want to improve their culture?
They obsess about the perks -- throw a party, host an off-site, let everyone bring their dogs into work. Perks are easy, but perks aren't culture any more than icing is the cake.

Where should they start instead?
Talk to people -- and not just the C-suite, and not just HR. Next to training and development, middle management is probably the biggest thing that actually shapes culture. We have a staff council of relatively new hires, and I meet with them twice a quarter to talk about culture. At management meetings, we spend at least 25 percent of that time talking culture.

Related: How One Company Used Data To Improve Its Sales Staff

What do you talk about when you talk about culture?
It's not about asking, "Is this a fun place to work?" It's about asking: Who are the people who need development? What's the temperature of each group? Your marketing department might have a totally different subculture than your money people or your IT people. Each subculture needs attention.

Related: Large-Sized Companies: The Best Company Cultures in 2017

Let's say you figure out an action plan. How soon can you expect results?
If you have a plan for more accountability, team-building, training and development, you'll see changes take root in the subculture within six months. Within 12 to 24 months, you'll start to see overall changes in internal recruiting, employer brand, attrition rates. Places with hockey-stick growth don't tend to focus on being a great place to work, because winning cures everything ... but not forever.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Top Company Cultures

Top 150 Company Cultures in America of 2018

Top Company Cultures

Is Your Workplace Culture Where It Needs to Be?

Top Company Cultures

Thanks to These 3 Values, This Startup Has Shockingly Low Turnover