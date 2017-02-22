Famous Undecided Voter Ken Bone Is Back -- as the 'Chief People Officer' for a Software Company

Clad in a red sweater and black-rimmed glasses, undecided voter Ken Bone skyrocketed to fame after being deemed the so-called winner of the town hall style presidential debate. It wasn’t his question about energy policy that infatuated America though -- it was him. And today, with more than 200,000 Twitter followers, Bone’s fame lives on.
Even after discovering Bone’s not-so-innocent internet past, he’s still managed to milk his fame. So much so that he’s landed an executive role as the CPO (“chief people officer”) for a political software company called Victory Holdings. And the company announced the news through a new ad featuring Bone.
While Bone’s spent his time talking about politics -- he’s never actually publicly taken a side. In the politically impartial ad “Enough is Enough,” Bone talks about the drama of the election and turns to “everyday Americans” for their input.
Victory Holdings, which seeks to put "people in charge of politics,” is a political software company offerings two products, DonorDex and LandskydeDigita, that help people find campaign donors and fight “special interests.”
Bone and his new team aren’t wasting time either -- they’ll be making an appearance at Conservative Political Action Conference today.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
