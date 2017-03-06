You Can Buy the SUV Notorious BIG Was Shot in for $1.5 Million

The Guardian reports that the vehicle Notorious BIG was murdered in is now on sale for $1.5 million. Whoever buys it will get a 1997 GMC Suburban with 114,000 miles on the odometer and one bullethole in a seatbelt.
The vehicle was bought in a public auction in October 1997 by the seller who, according to the Guardian, had no knowledge of its history. In 2005, the Los Angeles police department told her about its infamous past, and are promising that they will give the new buyer the Suburban's original bullet-ridden passenger door if requested. The door was taken as evidence after the shooting. The sale is being handled by memorabilia seller Moments in Time.
On March 1997, BIG was mortally wounded in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. There are many theories of who ordered and carried out the hit, but the case remains unsolved.