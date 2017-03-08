3D Printers

A San Francisco Startup 3-D Printed a Whole House in 24 Hours

It's no mansion, but it looks perfect for people who prefer tiny homes.
This story originally appeared on Engadget

San Francisco-based startup Apis Cor built a whole house in a Russian town within 24 hours. It didn't repair an existing home or use prefabricated parts to make that happen -- the secret lies in 3-D printing. The company used a mobile 3-D printer to print out the house's concrete walls, partitions and building envelope. Workers had to manually paint it and install the roofing materials, wiring, hydro-acoustic and thermal insulation, but that didn't take much time.

The result is a 400-square-foot house that's around as big as a standard hotel room. It's no mansion, but it could prove attractive to the growing contingent of people who prefer tiny homes. Apis Cor says the whole house cost about $10,134 make, with the door and windows eating up the largest part of the budget. That sounds about right for a tiny home, though that probably doesn't account for the cost of land.

The company uploaded a video of the process you can watch below. It even shows what the interior looks like with appliances, including a curved TV that fits the house's curved wall, provided by Samsung. If Apis Cor does start 3-D printing houses, owners can choose any shape they want and even choose to make one larger than this compact abode.

