Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Has a 'Secret Airship'

That's one way to top your business partner's 'flying car.'

April 26, 2017 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



A couple of days ago we got a good look at a "flying car" backed by Google's Larry Page, and now Bloomberg reports that Sergey Brin has a project too -- it's a zeppelin. The airship, "which isn't an Alphabet project," is being built in a leased hangar at the NASA Ames Research Center, although it's unclear if there are any plans to make a business out of it. The report points to former NASA director Alan Weston as leader of the project, citing a radio interview where he described a helium-filled (it's actually flame-retardant) vehicle for cargo hauling and a LinkedIn profile that momentarily listed him as CEO of "Ltare."